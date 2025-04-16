Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel First offshore hydrogen-ammonia-methanol platform begins trial operation in China

Business Developments & Projects
April 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The first offshore platform for the integrated production of green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol has been constructed in Yantai, China, and is set to commence the trial operation, state-owned energy enterprise China Energy Investment Corporation revealed.

Courtesy of China Energy

The offshore platform for the production of clean fuels for ocean-going ships is a joint project developed by China Energy, CIMC Raffles, and Guoneng Hydrogen Innovation Technology (Beijing), representing the nation’s first comprehensive demonstration project for offshore hydrogen production, storage, transportation and utilization across the entire industrial chain.

The initiative is also dubbed the “world’s first” offshore platform to produce hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia.

The semi-submersible offshore hydrogen production platform measures over 50 meters in height and weighs more than 20,000 tons. It is equipped with photovoltaic power generation systems and electrochemical energy storage devices that enable the platform to achieve self-sufficiency.

The offshore platform houses three hydrogen production units, including direct seawater electrolysis and freshwater electrolysis systems, alongside a desalination module capable of producing five tons of freshwater daily for hydrogen generation. The hydrogen produced is converted into methanol and ammonia to address storage and transportation challenges.

These outputs serve dual purposes – as clean marine fuels and critical industrial raw materials, China Energy explained.

The construction of the project commenced in September 2024 and passed China Classification Society’s (CCS) design compliance review in January 2025.

“Its completion marks a significant milestone in establishing technical specifications and standards for China’s offshore hydrogen production sector, addressing previously unmet regulatory and operational frameworks,” China Energy stated.

