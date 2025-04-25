Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

Back to overview
Vessels
April 25, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

A ship handover and naming ceremony has been held for the 62,000 dwt ultra-flexible multi-purpose vessel built by China Merchants Industry Nanjing Jinling for China Merchants Shipping.

Courtesy of China Merchants Industry

As disclosed, the vessel is the first of the four ‘Mingrong’ series 62,000 dwt ultra-flexible multi-purpose vessels signed in 2023 and is a new generation of energy-saving and environmentally friendly ships.

According to China Merchants Industry, it is designed by Shanghai Ship Design Institute (SDARI) and is classed by China Classification Society (CCS). With a speed of 14.4 knots, the vessel is said to be 199.9 meters long, 32.26 meters wide and 19.0 meters deep. Reportedly, it adopts CFD optimized line design, has five cargo holds and is equipped with four cranes on the port side, with a maximum lifting capacity of 300 tons.

It is understood that the ship is equipped with energy-saving and environmentally friendly equipment such as large-diameter propeller thrusters, meeting the international standards of the Ship Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) PHASE 3 series. Furthermore, it is said to feature an energy efficiency management system developed by China Merchants Industry, and is expected to be equipped with the IMP management system provided by China Merchants Shipping in the future.

Zheng Hehui, Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Industry and Chairman of Nanjing Jinling, stated that the delivery of the ship is another important milestone in the industrial collaboration and cooperative innovation between the two companies, emphasizing that China Merchants Industry Nanjing Jinling will take this ship delivery as a new starting point, continue to uphold the concept of “safety, quality, and efficiency” and the purpose of “greening, intelligence, and digitalization,” promote subsequent ship construction “with more enthusiasm and pragmatic style” and continue to deepen cooperation with China Merchants Shipping.

Xu Hui, Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Shipping, noted that the ship is a milestone achievement of the deepening cooperation between the two parties, expressing hope that both companies will strengthen their mission and drive the integration of shipbuilding and shipping services with scientific and technological innovation, and jointly “write a new glory for the dry bulk shipping industry.”

To remind, this April, Jinling Shipyard also held a ship handover and naming ceremony for the 9,200 CEU dual-fuel car carrier, BYD Shenzhen, built for China’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicle manufacturer BYD. This ship is claimed to be the “largest car carrier delivered in the world.”

