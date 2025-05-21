China’s ‘biggest’ solar/LNG-powered PCTC embarks on inaugural global voyage

Back to overview
Vessels
May 21, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Yuan Hai Kou, hailed as China’s largest ocean-going solar- and liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered cargo ship, has set sail on its maiden voyage from Nansha, Guangzhou.

Courtesy of COSCO Shipping

As disclosed, the 7,000 CEU PV + LNG dual-fuel car carrier was fully loaded with Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), after which the vessel embarked on a journey to countries such as Greece, Turkey, Italy and Tunisia, which are along the Belt and Road Initiative.

The vessel, featuring a length of 199.9 meters, a gross tonnage of 68,252 tons and a displacement of 39,069 tons, was booked by Guangzhou Yuanhai Auto Carrier, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers, and constructed by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), part of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Aa informed, it was christened and launched in May this year at the Guangzhou Nansha Auto Terminal.

Yuan Hai Kou, which is described as China’s largest carrier of EVs of its type, was engineered to accommodate a wide range of vehicles, including commercial trucks, engineering machinery, buses, and MAFI cargo, according to COSCO Shipping.

COSCO Shipping has said that Yuan Hai Kou is ‘the world’s first’ unit to comply with the China Classification Society’s (CCS) “Safety Technical Guidelines for New Energy Vehicle Roll-on/Roll-off Transport.”

Since it can run on liquefied natural gas, the most widely available clean fuel right now, the newbuilding is anticipated to slash fuel consumption by 20% and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by at least 27%, while also minimizing nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulfur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) levels.

However, as divulged, the car carrier has been equipped with numerous sustainability-oriented solutions, like Chinese solar technology manufacturer LONGi’s photovoltaic modules (PVs), which can achieve a peak power of 302.8 kilowatts, reportedly the largest photovoltaic system available today that can be installed on similar vessels.

Per COSCO, the distributed PV system also features LONGi’s Sea-Shield series modules. Representatives from the China-based maritime transportation player have elaborated that the modules improve salt spray resistance and waterproof performance through anti-corrosion frame materials, ‘better’ sealing processes and junction box designs.

This is projected to ensure “continuous and efficient” power output while assisting in the green power supply during the vessel’s navigation.

More than 500 PV panels are said to have been fitted throughout the ship, providing clean energy for the lighting, communication, and other equipment. It is understood that the PV system can generate 410,000 kWh of electricity per year, which is estimated to save approximately 111 tons of fuel and minimize CO2 emissions by 345.9 tons—equivalent to planting about 38,000 trees annually.

The LNG-solar trifecta is rounded up with shore power connectivity. Embracing a medium-voltage shore power interface, the car carrier can operate in a low-emission manner while docked. In this sense, the amalgamation of solutions on the newbuild is expected to lead to a lifecycle carbon intensity reduction of nearly 35%, compared to the conventional counterparts.

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers has endeavored to build a green fleet, particularly in the face of evolving and more strict environmental guidelines in shipping.

The company, which allegedly owns and operates a fleet of over 160 specialised vessels, has placed particular emphasis on liquefied natural gas, with multiple orders placed for ships powered by this clean fuel over the past couple of years.

To remind, in September 2024, the company welcomed a new unit, the 38-meter-long LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier MV Gan Jiang Kou. The vessel embarked on its maiden voyage just days following the handover.

