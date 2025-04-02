Back to overview
Home Floating Solar ‘China’s first’ pile-based offshore photovoltaic fishery project nears grid connection

‘China’s first’ pile-based offshore photovoltaic fishery project nears grid connection

Business Developments & Projects
April 2, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Described by Huasun Energy as “China’s first” pile-based offshore solar fishery project, the Jimo offshore photovoltaic (PV) project is moving toward grid connection, with its first phase slated for completion in April.

Source: Huasun Energy

Developed by PowerChina New Energy Group, the 1.15 GW project integrates solar energy generation with aquaculture to optimize marine resource use.

According to Huasun Energy, the project, located in Qingdao’s Jimo District near Aoshan Bay, China, will be built in two phases: 600 MW in Phase 1 and 550 MW in Phase 2. 

Once operational, it is expected to produce 1.92 billion kWh of electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by 1.7 million tons and generating an estimated $100 million in annual revenue, Huasun Energy noted. The site will also support an integrated aquaculture system designed to enhance fisheries through multi-trophic ecological farming.

The onshore booster station is nearing completion, and the first batch of Huasun Energy’s V-Ocean heterojunction (HJT) solar modules is in the final installation phase. 

According to Huasun Energy, the project is set to deliver 1.07 billion kWh of clean electricity per year, offsetting 327,000 tons of standard coal and cutting 871,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

The company’s HJT modules are said to be designed for harsh offshore environments, offering resistance to humidity, salt spray, and mechanical stress. The modules, certified by TÜV SÜD, have undergone testing, including 14,400 vibration cycles and extreme load assessments, maintaining a degradation rate below 0.5%.

“Beyond advancing offshore PV technology, the Jimo offshore PV project sets a scalable benchmark for future offshore renewable energy developments. By overcoming the challenges of offshore deployment, it demonstrates the viability of floating solar systems, enhances energy security, and promotes sustainable marine economies,” said Huasun Energy.

In January 2024, PowerChina’s Malaysian subsidiary, China Hydropower (Malaysia), signed an agreement with Semarak Renewable Energy (RE) to develop Malaysia’s first large-scale green hydrogen production project using floating photovoltaic power generation.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles