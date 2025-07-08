Dajin Heavy Industry has commissioned its 250 MW Shilihai fishery-solar hybrid photovoltaic (PV) project in Tangshan, Hebei Province, China.
Back to overview
Home Floating Solar Dajin commissions 250 MW fishery-solar hybrid in China

Dajin commissions 250 MW fishery-solar hybrid in China

Business Developments & Projects
July 8, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Beijing-based company Dajin Heavy Industry has commissioned its 250 MW Shilihai fishery-solar hybrid photovoltaic (PV) project in Tangshan, Hebei Province, China.

Source: Dajin Heavy Industry (Screenshot)

The project, which is now fully connected to the grid, employs a dual-use model of “power generation above, aquaculture below,” spanning approximately 353 hectares of fish ponds and featuring 370,000 bifacial solar panels.

According to the company, the setup aims to deliver efficient solar conversion while maintaining stable fishery operations, to improve land-use efficiency, and generate dual economic and environmental benefits.

“The project is expected to generate approximately 400 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to saving 120,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 320,000 tons, effectively improving local air quality,” Dajin Heavy Industry said in a social media post.

The initiative is said to be a part of its broader strategy to scale investments across the renewable energy value chain, building on its existing foundation in offshore wind manufacturing activities.

“Building upon our established global leadership in offshore wind foundation manufacturing, Dajin is actively accelerating its investment and development initiatives across the broader renewable energy value chain,” noted Dajin Heavy Industry.

“Dajin’s portfolio expansion cements our role in enabling the global energy transition. We remain dedicated to spearheading innovations that shape a net-zero future.”

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles