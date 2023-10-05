China’s first subsea cable shuttle barge hits the water

October 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Chinese power cable specialist Orient Cable has held the launch ceremony for what is said to be China’s first dedicated long-range heavy subsea cable shuttle barge.

Source: Orient Cable/ Screenshot

The barge, named Dongfang Haigong 07 (DFHG 07), is designed to transport various types of subsea cables, including those for offshore wind and interconnection projects.

According to Orient Cable, the cable barge features two 9,000t turntables on deck, capable of holding up to 18,000t of cable. It measures 42 meters in width and 128 meters in length.

Source: Orient Cable/ Screenshot

The Chinese company stated that the new strategic asset is set to support its record project and meet the future demands of the global offshore wind and interconnection market.

Speaking about other company-related news, it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the year, Orient Cable commenced the construction of its new manufacturing base.

The Southern Manufacturing Base in Yangjiang, Guangdong, represents an investment of over €136 million.

With its completion, the Chinese company said it will be able to ramp up its production of HVAC/DC subsea cables and dynamic cables.