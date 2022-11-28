China’s Gia Shipping welcomes new eco-friendly Kamsarmax bulker

November 28, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipping company Taizhou Jiahang Shipping, also known as Gia Shipping, has taken delivery of the second eco-friendly Kamsarmax bulker from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

As disclosed, the delivery ceremony of the bulker Gia Ambition took place on 25 November. The 85,000 dwt vessel was delivered 126 days ahead of schedule, the company noted.

Credit: DSIC

The ship has a total length of 227.2 meters, a molded width of 36 meters, a design draft of 11.5 meters, and a design speed of 14.1 knots.

Furthermore, it is equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ (MAN ES) engines to meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The main engine features a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, which is expected to improve its environmental performance. The upgraded new-generation energy-saving and eco-friendly bulk carrier is classed by China Classification Society (CCS).

The SCR system reduces the level of nitrogen oxide in the exhaust gas from the engine by means of catalyst elements and a reducing agent. In the process, a reducing agent of a urea water solution is added to the exhaust gas stream. The water in the urea solution is evaporated as the solution is injected into the hot exhaust gas.

The catalytic elements are located inside a metallic reactor structure located in the exhaust gas line. The end products of the reaction are pure nitrogen and water, i.e. major constituents of ambient air. No liquid or solid by-products are produced.

The efficiency of the catalytic reduction depends on a number of factors, including the dosage of the reducing agent, the volume of catalyst elements and the exhaust gas temperature. Normally, a NO x reduction level of 90% can be reached.

DSIC pointed out that good results have been achieved from the start of construction to the delivery of two ships within one year. The construction team has worked together to overcome difficulties such as Covid 19 pandemic and improve production efficiency.

Last week, the company revealed it has started the construction of two LNG-powered, wind-assisted CO2 carriers for Northern Lights, a joint venture of energy majors Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the vessels was held at the company’s yard in China on 21 November. Under the contract signed last October, the Chinese shipbuilder will build two vessels, each with a cargo size of 7,500 cbm and a length of 130 meters.