Maersk brings home latest eco-friendly 2,080 TEU boxship from Japan

June 9, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Danish shipping giant A.P. Møller – Maersk has taken delivery of its latest environmentally friendly 2,080 TEU containership, which was constructed by Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding.

Credit: Imabari Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the 25,723 GT Maersk Namsos was handed over during a ceremony held in the city of Imabari on June 5. The newbuild features a length of 171.93 meters, a width of 32.2 meters, and a depth of 16.8 meters.

Now that it has joined its owner’s fleet, the boxship is set to transport various types of cargo, the shipbuilder has shared, including hazardous products that are subject to the International Maritime Transport of Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code.

Per Imabari Shipbuilding, the Panama-flagged unit’s propulsion and environmental performance have been ‘enhanced’ through several measures, including energy-saving devices near the propeller, a ‘high-efficiency’ propeller design, and low-friction hull paint that minimizes resistance in seawater.

As a result, the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI)—which measures carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions per ton-mile—is projected to meet the latest environmental regulatory requirements.

To comply with nitrogen oxide (NOx) Tier III regulations aimed at reducing air pollution, the main engine was reportedly fitted with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, while the generator was equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system.

Forging ahead with the efforts to own a sustainable fleet, Maersk added several brand-new ships to its roster this year. As an example, in the last leg of January, the maritime transportation player welcomed the 5,920 TEU Maersk Fukuoka, which was also constructed by Imabari Shipbuilding, and the 12,00 TEU methanol-ready Maersk Eunapolis, built by Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU).

At the end of March this year, JMU held a delivery ceremony for the 12,800 boxship christened Maersk el Bosque, which will also be able to run on methanol. The company welcomed another newbuild that can run on this sustainable fuel at the beginning of June this year: the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI)-built Axel Maersk.

Within the next several years, Maersk is expected to take delivery of dozens of new vessels, including the 20 dual-fuel ships that were booked in early December last year. Namely, Maersk had expressed intentions to commission 50-60 units, combining both owned and chartered vessels.

On December 2, the company signed contracts with three yards for 20 owned ships and finalized the charter contracts across several tonnage providers. As Offshore Energy reported earlier, China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding would construct two 9,000 TEU and six 17,000 TEU vessels, the country’s New Times Shipbuilding would work on six 15,000 TEU units, while South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean would build the remaining six.

As divulged, all of the containerships are set to be fitted with dual-fuel engines that can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The first batch of handovers is planned for 2028, while the last delivery is scheduled for 2030.

