Fujian Guohang brings its methanol DF bulker tally at Wuhu Shipyard to ten

July 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chinese dry bulk vessel owner Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has exercised order options for two 89,000 dwt methanol dual-fuel bulk carriers at compatriot Wuhu Shipyard.

Illustration. Courtesy of Wuhu Shipyard

As informed, the vessels will be delivered in 2027 and the company will pay $43.3 million per unit.

In January 2024, Fujian Guohang signed a construction deal with Wuhu Shipyard for up to ten identical 89,000 dwt methanol dual-fuel bulkers.

Under the deal, Wuhu committed to building four firm and up to six optional ships. Options for four Kamsarmax newbuilds were declared in mid-October last year. The company has now brought its orderbook at the Chinese yard to ten.

Also in October 2024, Wuhu Shipyard began construction on the first 89,000 dwt green ship from the batch. The construction on two more identical units started simultaneously in late February 2025.

Designed as net-zero emission intelligent ocean-going cargo ships, these vessels achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions through biodiesel and methanol fuels.

The methanol-powered vessels boast a diversified power supply system. The system comprises a high-power shaft generator, a shore power system, photovoltaic power generation, and energy storage batteries. This multi-source power approach enhances operational flexibility, reduces energy consumption in various scenarios, and improves overall operational efficiency, the shipyard said earlier.

In other news, Wuhu Shipyard recently set its sights on the European market with a new research and development (R&D) cooperation agreement focused on green shipping technology.

The shipbuilder signed a cooperation agreement with Germany’s Tamm Media to promote China’s green shipbuilding technology and integrate overseas market resources and experience.

Specifically, the yard intends to capitalize on the advantages of its subsidiary San Dian Shui New Energy Technology in the fields of alternative energy propulsion systems, such as electric and hydrogen, and intelligent ship technology, aiming for in-depth cooperation with European shipping companies.

