Chinese shipyard starts building next Avenir LNG bunkering vessel

July 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

China’s Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) has started constructing the next 20,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG bunkering vessel for UK-based midstream LNG & BioLNG company Avenir LNG.

The construction began with the steel cutting ceremony held on July 21, Avenir LNG revealed in a social media update.

Scheduled for delivery at the end of 2026, the LNG bunkering vessel (hull S1123) is the first of two units to be built at the Chinese shipyard and chartered by Vitol International Shipping, a shipping company of energy and commodities group Vitol.

The second vessel is scheduled to enter construction later this year, with delivery expected in early 2027.

As previously reported, the bunkering vessels will have a length of 160 meters, a width of 25 meters, and a design speed of 15.5 knots.

The ships will feature new Type C tank designs, lower boil-off rates, the latest engine technologies, hull form optimization, and subcoolers, which offer carbon emission reductions and minimize cargo losses compared to other vessels of this size.

According to Avenir LNG, the design enables maximum compatibility and versatility for loading and discharging LNG and BioLNG to a wide range of receiving vessels and terminals.

The ships were ordered as the second phase of the company’s growth strategy, increasing the fleet by 40% and 80% in terms of total capacity.

