Stolt Tankers orders six future-proof parcel tankers in China

November 21, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Tanker operator Stolt Tankers, part of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, has ordered six 38,000 dwt stainless steel parcel tankers in China.

Stolt Tankers, which has offices in London, Manila, Rotterdam and Oslo, has reached an agreement with Wuhu Shipyard to build the ship sextet. The deal includes options for a further six newbuilds.

Scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028, the ships are designed to maximize fuel efficiency using modern engine design, hull form optimization, a wide range of energy savings devices, and a shore power connection. What is more, they can be converted for future battery and methanol propulsion.

The new tankers will have 30 stainless steel cargo tank segregations offering a wide range of cargo flexibility.

“Following our well-timed acquisitions of 10 secondhand ships since 2021, now is the right time to invest in newbuildings. This deal positions Stolt Tankers for the future by improving flexibility and maintaining our fleet size as we retire older ships from our network between 2026 and 2030,” Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented.

“It also reflects our strategy to add modern, fuel-efficient ships to our fleet to support our customers by improving our service offering and making their supply chains simpler and more sustainable. Not only will these new ships help Stolt Tankers in its ambition to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% (relative to the 2008 baseline) by 2030, but they will also help reduce customers’ Scope 3 emissions.”

Last week, the tanker company joined the Green Award Foundation as an incentive provider, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability as the maritime industry moves towards a greener future.

The Green Award is a voluntary quality assessment certification scheme that inspects and certifies ships. Certification is awarded to ships that go above and beyond the industry standards in terms of safety, quality and environmental performance. As of November 1, 2023, Stolt Tankers will reimburse 100% of the cost of the Green Award Certificate to owners of inland tankers sailing under contract with them.

Earlier this month, the company also launched a new pool within its Stolt NYK Asia Pacific Services (SNAPS) together with Japanese companies NYK and Eneos Ocean.