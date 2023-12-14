Clarksons and Hydrogenious team up on large-scale commercialization of clean hydrogen

December 14, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Clarksons Specialised Products, a unit of UK shipbroker Clarksons, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany-based Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies to collaborate on a roadmap to establish a maritime supply chain for the bulk transportation of green hydrogen in chemical tankers using Hydrogenious’ LOHC technology.

Image credit: Hydrogenius

Hydrogenious specializes in cost-efficient long-distance transport of hydrogen by chemically binding the molecules to an LOHC, the thermal oil benzyl toluene. The fluid can then be safely stored and transported via the existing chemical tanker fleet.

At its destination, the hydrogen is released on demand in high purity and can be used by industrial offtakers, for energy and mobility.

Hydrogenius said that with LOHC release units on board hydrogen-powered ships, there is potential to use the LOHC technology for safe and easy handling of hydrogen as a fuel.

Clarksons, on the other hand, aims to impart its experience and knowledge as a shipbroker to inform shipping strategies, provide guidance on regulatory frameworks and facilitate innovative solutions that align with Hydrogenious’ key objective: to enable the large-scale commercialization of clean hydrogen.

“It’s great to be part of a solution that will bring cutting-edge, sustainable technologies to the fore, making a meaningful contribution towards global decarbonization goals. As a naturally occurring gas, hydrogen holds enormous potential as an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels – either as a power source, or for marine propulsion,” Gunnar Broeker, Divisional Director Specialised Products at Clarksons Deutschland GmbH, said.

“Transporting it carries complexities and therefore adoption has been limited to date. Through this agreement, we look forward to exploring ways in which Hydrogenious’ LOHC solution can be brought closer to the shipping marketplace.”

“Our LOHC technology is perfectly suited for long-distance maritime supply chains and is a key enabler for the safe and cost-effective transport of hydrogen, as we can utilize the existing liquid fuel infrastructure in ports. We are excited to be working with the world’s leading shipbroker in Clarksons, and to benefit from their immense expertise in shipping, trade and energy transition,” Dr Toralf Pohl, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies said.

Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have teamed up with HGK Shipping to develop a scalable solution to make hydrogen available as a source of energy on a large scale.

The plan is to develop a demonstration vessel by 2028 and then put it into service, HGK said, adding it will be possible to propel the ship with a fuel cell, which is fed with energy from the hydrogen released from the LOHC.

The company has also teamed up with Dutch tank storage company Vopak to establish a joint venture specializing in hydrogen storage, transport, and supply.