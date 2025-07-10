Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation HGK Shipping, Covestro to install wind propulsion tech on Amadeus Titanium

HGK Shipping, Covestro to install wind propulsion tech on Amadeus Titanium

Vessels
July 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German shipping company HGK Shipping and compatriot chemicals company Covestro have decided to retrofit a liquid coaster vessel with wind-assisted propulsion technology.

Courtesy of De Bock Maritiem

Pressing ahead to provide sustainable shipping services on European short-sea routes, the two companies have now signed an agreement to extend their existing partnership until 2040.

Among other things, it involves refitting the vessel Amadeus Titanium with a resource-saving wind assistance system. VentoFoils will be added to the liquid coaster belonging to the HGK Shipping subsidiary, Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions GmbH.

This is said to mark a further step on the two companies’ journey(s) to contribute towards meeting their sustainability goals.

The VentoFoils have an integrated technology to actively channel air currents. According to the Netherlands-based manufacturer Econowind, they automatically adapt to the wind conditions so that the propulsion power resulting from them can be used in the best possible way. This concept makes it possible to save about ten percent in fuel on average as well as reduce CO2 emissions.

“We’re developing solutions for the logistical challenges of tomorrow in close cooperation with our customers. Refitting the ‘Amadeus Titanium’ with VentoFoils® emphasises the commitment on the part of all those involved to achieve greater energy efficiency and handle shipping resources in a sustainable manner,” Wolfgang Nowak, the Managing Director of Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions GmbH, said.

“This extension of the agreement marks a further milestone in our long-standing partnership with HGK Shipping. Signing it underlines our joint commitment to provide reliable, sustainable and efficient logistics services and strengthen our strategic cooperation during the next few years,” Stefan Kashelikar, the Logistics Manager at Covestro Deutschland AG, pointed out.

The preparation work for refitting the Amadeus Titanium will take place as part of a scheduled docking period in September 2025. The complete installation of the system is set to take place at the end of the year.

De Bock Maritiem, operating as the technical manager of the vessel, is also involved in this project as a partner, alongside Econowind.

The maritime vessel, which has been converted from a dry coaster to a chemical tanker, has been exclusively operating for Covestro on European short-sea routes since October 2020. Amadeus Schiffahrt makes the vessel available and is responsible for the entire operational handling of the maritime logistics in the form of a service agreement.

HGK Shipping has already been working for the Covestro chemicals group for more than 80 years and is not only responsible for maritime traffic, but also transport services on inland waterways – including the initial leg of transportation from the production sites in Germany to the relevant international seaports.

Last year, Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions welcomed to its charter fleet Amadeus Saffier, a wind-powered diesel-electric shortsea vessel. Built by Holland Shipyards Group, the general cargo vessel was delivered to De Bock Maritiem in September 2024, together with its sister vessel, Amadeus Sardius.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles