ClassNK adds world’s 1st liquefied hydrogen carrier to its register

December 3, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society ClassNK has added the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier built by Japanese corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) to its register.

Suiso Frontier is the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier built by KHI, a member of the CO2-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (HySTRA).

HySTRA was formed by KHI, Iwatani Corporation, Shell Japan Limited, and Electric Power Development in 2016, with the aim of promoting hydrogen as a fuel source.

The ship started trading in 2021 and is expected to be the first of many more hydrogen carriers Kawasaki wants to build in the future.

As explained, hydrogen is clean energy that does not emit CO2 when burned. The use of hydrogen is expected to expand worldwide, and efforts are being made to build a supply chain to realize a Hydrogen Society.

Hydrogen is liquefied at an extremely low temperature of -253 degrees Celsius and has hazards such as flammability, permeability, and more.

To contribute to the safe seaborne transportation of hydrogen, which needs intensive measures for handling, in 2017 ClassNK published the “Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers” describing the safety requirements based on the IMO’s Interim Recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk.

For Suiso Frontier’s hull structure, machinery, onboard equipment, materials, and the like, ClassNK completed the prescribed surveys and added the vessel to its register on 3 December 2021.

ClassNK said it will continuously support the safe operation of the vessel through surveys in service, while utilizing the knowledge and experience gained from the upcoming surveys for keeping its guidelines up to date and contributing to establishing the appropriate international standard, thereby working to the social implementation of hydrogen transportation.