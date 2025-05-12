Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding South Korea wants to build ‘world’s largest’ liquefied hydrogen carrier

Vessels
May 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korea’s government has revealed plans to build ‘the world’s largest’ liquefied hydrogen (LH2) carrier in an effort to develop a competitive advantage in this market segment and ensure the future of the Korean shipbuilding industry.

Illustration. CG rendering of the liquefied hydrogen carrier provided by HD KSOE. Courtesy of MOL

As informed, the demonstration ship is expected to be built by 2027.

The government intends to invest KRW 55.5 billion ($39.2 million) this year, as per the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).

The ministry formed a public-private promotion group—comprised of top domestic experts on LH2 carriers from MOTIE, three shipbuilders, universities, and research institutes—at a ceremony in Busan on May 9, 2025.

Liquefied hydrogen carriers are future-oriented ships that succeed liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels in which we have a technological edge. LH2 carriers will secure the ‘super-gap’ competitiveness of the Korean shipbuilding industry and preempt new markets,” MOTIE said in a statement.

MOTIE explained that the LH2 carrier can liquefy gaseous hydrogen at -253℃, reduce its volume by 800 times, and increase transport efficiency by more than 10 times.

It added that this large ship type has not yet been commercialized by any country.

The move is part of a strategy introduced last year to help the local shipbuilding industry thrive in the LH2 carrier market.

“We will establish relevant laws and systems so that the technology we have developed can become a global standard,” MOTIE concluded.

