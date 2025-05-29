ABS and Pusan National University to collaborate on liquid hydrogen carrier technology

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society ABS and South Korea’s Pusan National University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint research and development of liquid hydrogen carriers and cryogenic engineering.

The MoU, signed with Pusan National University’s Hydrogen Ship Technology Center, creates a cooperative framework for the parties to share resources and expertise to develop a liquid hydrogen carrier and hydrogen propulsion systems.

Mass transportation of liquefied hydrogen, which is stored at -253°C, is a technology that has not yet been successfully commercialized due to its high technical difficulty, and according to Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, the newly established collaboration “can deliver advances in application of hydrogen technology at sea, including liquid hydrogen carriers”.

Lee Jae-Myung, Director of the Hydrogen Ship Technology Center, commented: “The cooperation between our university and ABS will be an important turning point for further advancement in the utilization of liquid hydrogen, a key field of the future hydrogen economy, through differentiated international exchange activities based on world-class, ultra-low temperature technology.

“We will make joint efforts to create synergy in the development of ultra-low temperature research, an unexplored field of human society.”

Pusan National University’s Hydrogen Ship Technology Center has been selected as the lead institution for the “Development of Basic Technology for Commercialization of Liquid Hydrogen Carriers” project, which is a key component of the “K-Shipbuilding Super Gap Vision 2040”, an initiative by the South Korean government and private enterprises to invest KRW 2 trillion (around $1.45 billion) in launching 10 flagship projects, including ammonia-fueled ships, liquid hydrogen carriers, liquefied CO2 carriers, large and medium-sized electric propulsion ships, among others.

The center is leading the development of what is said to be the world’s largest liquefied hydrogen carrier.

Earlier this year, South Korea revealed plans to build such a liquefied hydrogen carrier in an effort to develop a competitive advantage in this market segment and ensure the future of the Korean shipbuilding industry.

The demonstration ship is expected to be built by 2027.

