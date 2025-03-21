Mitsubishi Shipbuilding clinches orders for three methanol-fueled RoRo ships in Japan

MHI
March 21, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Japan’s heavyweight Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has bagged orders for three methanol-powered roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo ships from three compatriot shipping companies.

Credit: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the shipbuilder was commissioned to construct a unit for Toyota Group’s Toyofuji Shipping, for Miyazaki Sangyo Kaiun, and for the Hiroshima prefecture-headquartered Nichitoku Kisen.

According to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, the cargo vessels are set to be constructed at the Enoura plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi prefecture. They are slated for delivery from fiscal 2028.

The cargo vessels are reportedly going to be around 168 meters long, with a breadth of 30.2 meters, a 15,750 gross tonnage and a loading capacity for approximately 2,300 passenger vehicles.

The main engine is dual-fuel with the capacity to run both on methanol and conventional fuel, thanks to which the newbuilds are projected to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per transport unit by more than 20%. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding noted that, in the future, the application of green methanol could result in further reductions of CO2, throughout the lifecycle of the fuel itself, too.

Concerning the newbuilds’ design, it is understood that the units would be able to minimize propulsion resistance owing to a windscreen at the bow and a vertical stem. What is more, MHI’s proprietary energy-saving technology, combining “high-performance” propellers and rudders with reduced resistance, is expected to ‘boost’ fuel efficiency.

The adoption of methanol as a marine fuel is steadily growing, driven by its potential to reduce emissions and help shipowners meet tightening environmental regulations. Numerous companies have placed orders for RoRo ships powered by this clean energy source in recent times, including Toyofuji Shipping and Shizuoka prefecture-based Fukuju Shipping which commissioned MHI for two of these units (one per company) back in June 2024.

In addition to this, given the rising number of vessels powered by clean fuels, MHI said that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding would “continue to work closely” with partners to provide solutions like fuel-efficient RoRo ships and ferries that could enable shipowners and managers to improve their environmental performance.

This includes units that run on other eco-friendly energy sources like liquefied natural gas (LNG), such as Toyofuji Shipping’s two LNG-fueled RoRo vessels Trans Harmony Green, which first touched water in June 2024, and the Trans Harmony Emerald, which was launched in November last year.

As Offshore Energy reported earlier, Toyofuji Shipping is anticipated to start gearing up to welcome two more newbuilds that MHI is currently constructing. One is a methanol dual-fuel RoRo planned for delivery in December 2027 and the second one is a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) that runs on liquefied natural gas. This vessel is scheduled to be turned over in June this year.

