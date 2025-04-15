CO2 capture solution for FPSOs; Courtesy of SBM Offshore
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Japan’s MHI confirms joint study for FPSO CO2 capture modules with SBM Offshore

Japan’s MHI confirms joint study for FPSO CO2 capture modules with SBM Offshore

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
April 15, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Single Buoy Moorings, a subsidiary of Netherlands-based SBM Offshore, is pooling resources with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group to undertake a study for the application of CO2 capture modules on future floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units to be deployed on oil and gas fields operated by Brazil’s energy giant Petrobras.

CO2 capture solution for FPSOs; Courtesy of SBM Offshore

MHI’s confirmation of a partnership with SBM Offshore for a study to apply innovative CO2 capture technologies to new offshore fields comes after Petrobras selected SBM Offshore for a study looking into the application of carbon capture modules on FPSOs, based on an engineering and design study between the Dutch firm and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, qualified by DNV.

According to the Japanese player, this study will be conducted toward typical implementation of CO2 capture solutions for FPSOs, featuring module design based on a combination of its proprietary ‘Advanced KM CDR Process’ CO2 capture technology and the Dutch player’s Fast4Ward principles, focusing on the capture of the CO2 emitted by onboard gas turbines, with analysis and evaluation to be carried out toward future commercialization.

Related Article

“The study is the first achievement of a partnership agreement between MHI and SBM in September 2023. The agreement, a response to rapid expansion in demand for decarbonization, aims to accelerate business development in CO2 capture solution for FPSOs, to contribute to achievement of carbon neutrality on a global scale,” highlighted MHI.

As the Japanese firm has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, it is now working to decarbonize both the energy demand and supply sides by developing a carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) value chain integrating diverse sources of carbon emissions with modes for carbon storage and utilization.

The confirmation of the collaboration with SBM Offshore comes in the wake of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s receipt of approval in principle (AiP) for its onboard carbon capture and storage system (OCCS).

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles