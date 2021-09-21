Clean Energy will supply LNG to WFS for Pasha Hawaii bunkering

September 21, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

U.S. alternative fuels supplier Clean Energy Fuels will provide World Fuel Services with LNG for Pasha Hawaii ships in the first maritime LNG bunkering on the West Coast.

Courtesy of Clean Energy Fuels

Headquartered in Miami, World Fuel Services sells and delivers LNG, together with other sustainability solutions. Clean Energy Fuels will supply this global energy management company with an estimated 78 million gallons of LNG.

The mentioned fuel will go to Pasha Hawaii’s two containerships from the ‘Ohana Class’. M/V George III and M/V Janet Marie are the two LNG-powered containerships that will join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet.

Furthermore, these vessels will become one of the first natural gas-powered containerships to call on the U.S. West Coast. Also, they will be the first to service Hawaii.

Both ships will surpass the IMO 2030 standards for ocean vessels with zero sulfur emissions, a 90 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide, and 25 per cent reduction in CO2.

The George III will begin operation at the end of 2021, with the Janet Marie following shortly thereafter.

Moreover, Clean Energy’s Cryogenics division supports the construction. It will perform tank conditioning and the first LNG bunkering at Keppel AmFELS’ Brownsville shipyard.

The LNG will come from the Clean Energy plant in Boron, California. Clean Energy is expanding the Boron LNG plant with a production train that increases production by 50 percent.