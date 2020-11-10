CMA CGM: 1st bunkering operation completed for 15,000 TEU LNG-powered newbuild
Container shipping major CMA CGM has carried out the first LNG bunkering of the CMA CGM Tenere, the lead ship in a series of six chartered-in 15,000-TEU LNG-powered containerships.
As informed, 12,000 cbm of LNG has been pumped into the CMA CGM Tenere’s tanks by Total’s Gas Agility, the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel, while the containership was carrying out cargo handling operations concurrently at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
After the bunkering, the New Panamax boxship will join the group’s French Asia Line (FAL 1) connecting Asia with Europe.
In September 2020, South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho delivered CMA CGM Tenere to Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping, the vessel’s owner.
The remaining five 15,000 TEU units are expected to be handed over to their owner by late 2022. They will join CMA CGM’s flagship, CMA CGM Jacques Saade, the world’s largest LNG-fuelled containership, which is also expected to complete its first bunkering in Rotterdam on 12 November.
By 2022, the CMA CGM Group will have 26 LNG-powered vessels with a total capacity of 380,000 TEUs.
The group has formed a major industrial partnership with Total to supply LNG for these ships.
LNG technology is one of the first steps that the CMA CGM is taking towards its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 12 days ago
CMA CGM takes delivery of 2nd LNG-powered 23,000 TEU giant
The CMA CGM Champs Elysees has joined CMA CGM Group’s fleet as the company’s second 23,000 TEU...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
CMA CGM takes delivery of world’s largest LNG-powered vessel
French shipping group CMA CGM has taken the delivery of its first 23,000 TEU containership, the worl...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
EPS takes delivery of first CMA CGM-chartered LNG containership
South Korea’s Hyundai Samho has delivered the first of six LNG-powered neo-Panamax containersh...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Digital naming ceremony held for CMA CGM’s 23,000 TEU behemoth
A first-of-its-kind digital naming ceremony was held today for the 23,000 TEU CMA CGM Jacques Saade,...Posted: about 1 month ago