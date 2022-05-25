CMA CGM conducts its first LNG bunkering operation in Spain

May 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

French shipping major CMA CGM has carried out its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation in Spain together with energy companies Enagás and Repsol.

Conducted at the beginning of the month, it was the first pipe-to-ship LNG bunkering operation on a containership at Enagás’ regasification plant in Cartagena terminal.

Containership Borealis. Courtesy of Enagás

Specifically, the vessel named Borealis, owned by CMA CGM’s intra-European subsidiary Containerships, was bunkered in this operation.

“This very first marks the extension of our LNG infrastructure solutions for our LNG-powered fleet, that will count 44 ships by 2024”, said CMA CGM.

To remind, the shipping major aims to have 44 of its vessels powered by LNG as part of its target to become carbon neutral by 2050.

To achieve this aim, CMA CGM selected Wärtsilä, the Finnish technology group, to supply a range of solutions for its newbuild LNG containerships and support its maritime decarbonisation operations.

As described, LNG eliminates almost all air pollutants such as sulphur oxides (Sox: -99%) and nitrogen oxide (NOx: -92%) and particulates (PM10: -91%) and achieves the first step toward decarbonisation.

In March this year, CMA CGM also took part in China’s first ship-to-ship LNG simultaneous operation (SIMOPS) bunkering, marking a major step in the energy transition.

