CMA CGM, DB Schenker fueling green container transport

February 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Logistics companies DB Schenker and CMA CGM are moving towards decarbonising ocean freight by joining forces to offer green container transport, which immediately reduces the environmental footprint of maritime transport.

Illustration. Image by CMA CGM

Specifically, German DB Schenker has signed a purchase contract with CMA CGM for over 2,500 tons of biofuel, becoming the first logistics company to switch its entire Less-than Container Load (LCL) volumes to carbon-free production.

DB Schenker said that 2,500 tons is more than required to transport all LCL and the company will be able to reach net carbon zero-emission on a well-to-wake basis on the LCL segment, thanks to this overallocation.

This cooperation is said to be one of the most significant deals in ocean freight logistics as it has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 7,000 tons CO2e well-to-wake, which corresponds with at least 100% of the WTW emissions of the LCL containers handled with CMA CGM.

DB Schenker customers can book the carbon-zero LCL option with immediate effect and receive a certificate of emission reduction for their climate balance sheet, the german company claims.

Commenting on the deal, Thorsten Meincke, global board member for Air & Ocean Freight at DB Schenker, said: “We are excited to make a significant investment in reducing the CO2 footprint in container sea freight. Running on biofuel marks another important step towards greener supply chains and pays into our overall sustainability agenda in ocean freight.”

Olivier Nivoix, executive vice resident, Lines, CMA CGM Group added: “… the CMA CGM group has pledged that alternative fuels will cover at least 10% of its consumption by 2023. … Biofuel is one of the solutions to decarbonize shipping, and we are delighted about the bold partnership we are launching today with DB Schenker. CMA CGM continues to invest heavily in research and development alongside its industrial partners to identify the energy sources of the future.”

