CMA CGM to transform shipping, logistics activities through generative AI

April 7, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French container shipping and logistics major CMA CGM has unveiled a five-year strategic partnership with compatriot artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI.

The duo said it aims to “revolutionize” the shipping, logistics, and media sectors through AI.

Supported by a €100 million investment, the partnership is said to mark a significant milestone in CMA CGM’s ambition to integrate AI across all its activities.

As part of the agreement, a team of Mistral AI’s specialists will be based at the CMA CGM Group’s headquarters in Marseille, as well as at Grand Central—the headquarters of CMA Media. Working in close collaboration with CMA CGM’s in-house experts, these AI professionals will deploy and scale AI solutions across shipping and logistics operations while also pioneering new forms of media innovation.

To ensure swift and effective implementation, two dedicated teams will be established. One of them will be Mistral AI Factory which will bring together Mistral AI specialists and CMA CGM teams to accelerate AI adoption in shipping and logistics. The focus will be on streamlining and personalizing the customer experience through solutions such as automated claims processing, intelligent e-commerce tools, and advanced document management systems.

This partnership will also empower TANGRAM, CMA CGM’s center of excellence for learning and innovation, by enhancing its AI training programs and equipping employees across the Group to effectively harness these new technologies.

“This partnership with Mistral AI marks a decisive step in the transformation of CMA CGM through artificial intelligence. Together, we will develop tailored solutions to reinvent our businesses, from maritime transport to logistics and media, with tangible benefits for our customers and our employees. With Mistral AI, we are choosing a French technology leader that combines excellence, digital sovereignty, and a strong sense of responsibility, to build an artificial intelligence that serves both our performance and our values,” Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, commented.

“CMA CGM’s commitment to transforming all its activities through generative AI underscores both the Group’s ambition and strategic vision. Our partnership is intended to serve as a model for how AI can be structurally embedded within organizations to enhance Europe’s competitive edge. We are honored by the trust Rodolphe Saadé has placed in our company, our models, and our ability to support this transformation,” Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, said.

Mistral AI secured its first round of funding in June 2023 and the CMA CGM Group took the initiative to invest in this pioneering startup.

Through this partnership, Mistral AI and CMA CGM intend to reinforce France’s position in AI-driven industrial and technological innovation. This alliance also reflects a long-term commitment to developing fully French solutions, built on robust source verification and information integrity.

In this spirit, CMA CGM and Mistral AI are committed to accelerating the adoption of generative AI (GenAI) across the group. Building on the rise of the first large language models (LLMs), the emergence of more autonomous “agents” paves the way for new forms of automation and more natural, context-aware interactions. This breakthrough technology is set to fundamentally reshape how teams operate—automating repetitive tasks, boosting productivity, and freeing up time for higher-value, strategic work.

This partnership also aligns with CMA CGM’s broader strategy, which places AI at the heart of its innovation and transformation roadmap. Under the leadership of Saadé, the group has committed €500 million to AI, forging strategic partnerships—notably with Google and Perplexity—and investing in companies such as PoolSide and Dataiku.

The 2023 launch of Kyutai, a nonprofit research lab co-founded by Rodolphe Saadé, further reflects the group’s commitment to advancing AI.

