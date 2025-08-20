EPS taps Chinese yard for 12+6 LNG dual-fuel boxships, with CMA CGM charter deal

Back to overview
August 20, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

China’s Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding has clinched an order for a dozen eco-friendly 1,800 TEU container vessels from Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), with an option for an additional six units.

According to Greek shipbroker Intermodal, Fujian Mawei is set to construct at least twelve dual-fuel units for EPS, all powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The contract is reportedly estimated at $37.5 million per newbuild. Should the option for the additional sextet be exercised, this would bring the total package to around $675 million.

As informed, once built and ready for service, all of the series’ boxships are to be chartered by French maritime transport heavyweight CMA CGM, which has previously entered into charter agreements with Eastern Pacific Shipping.

The handover dates for the newbuildings have not been disclosed yet.

Eastern Pacific Shipping is believed to presently operate a fleet of over 300 vessels, encompassing bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, tankers, gas carriers, and liquefied natural gas carriers, representing a deadweight tonnage of what is approximated to be over 22 million. As such, EPS is considered to be “one of the world’s biggest privately-owned ship management players.”

Beyond boxships, among the company’s most recent orders is the booking for up to four LNG-fueled Suezmax tankers, which China-based Hengli Heavy Industry is to construct. Hengli Heavy Industry was commissioned by EPS for these vessels at the end of July this year, with the tankers being planned for handovers in 2028.

What is more, in May 2025, EPS named and welcomed the sixth—and final—7,000 CEU dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), the almost 200-meter-long Lake Victoria, built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

On the other hand, Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, said to be the first vessel construction enterprise established in China, is anticipated to deliver at least six 5,500 CEU car carriers to EPS by 2028, according to China Shipbuilding. The shipbuilder is also expected to hand over at least four 37,600-ton product/chemical tankers to EPS by the end of 2027.

