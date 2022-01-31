CMA CGM takes majority stake in Colis Privé

January 31, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group has entered into a preliminary agreement to acquire a 51% stake in the Colis Privé Group, a compatriot specialist in home and relay parcel delivery.

Photo: CMA CGM

The deal, signed between CMA CGM and HOPPS Group, needs to be approved by the competition authorities.

The acquisition will strengthen the presence of CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM’s logistics subsidiary, in e-commerce services, especially last-mile deliveries.

Founded in 2012, Colis Privé has grown over the years to become one of the leading last-mile logistics players in France.

The company has also established a presence in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Morocco, and has announced the upcoming launch of its activities in the Netherlands.

According to the shipping major, the addition of Colis Privé will boost CEVA Logistics’ expertise and service offering in e-commerce, a booming business area, and in parcel deliveries to consumers.

In addition, the group intends to accelerate the development of Colis Privé, especially at the international level, by leveraging its global presence and its technological and logistics expertise.

As a result, Colis Privé will gain the benefit of CEVA Logistics’ expertise and network to expand both its business and its customer portfolios.

CMA CGM is pressing ahead with its strategic development in logistics

The CMA CGM Group is driving forward with its expansion into logistics to provide and develop end-to-end shipping and logistics solutions.

The group recently announced the acquisition of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifestyle Services (CLS) business to strengthen CEVA Logistics’ existing e-commerce operations and accelerate its development in key market segments, such as technology, retail and fashion.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago CMA CGM to boost logistics footprint with latest $3 billion deal Posted: about 1 month ago

“The acquisition of a majority stake in Colis Privé is an important step in the development strategy of our logistics activities. This operation will enable us to offer end-to-end logistics solutions to our e-commerce customers for whom the last mile is a critical stage,” Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, commented.

“By leveraging the global presence of our subsidiary CEVA Logistics, our ambition is to develop Colis Privé internationally, starting with Europe where the company is already established.”