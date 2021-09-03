CMA CGM welcomes new eco-friendly 15,000 TEU boxship

September 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

French liner major CMA CGM has welcomed the first in a series of five 15,000 TEU containerships equipped with an advanced air quality system (AAQS) to its fleet.

The naming ceremony for CMA CGM ZEPHYR took place on 27 August 2021 at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

The containership started its maiden voyage on 31 August on the CIMEX 5 line connecting Asia and the Gulf.

The company has opted for a new advanced air quality system to limit sulfur emissions from its vessels, in compliance with the latest International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) regulations.

The system can function in a closed-loop, which enables residue to be collected for treatment at land in specialized sectors.

“The Group is committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. In order to reach this goal, CMA CGM is taking action by using innovative technologies to reduce its carbon footprint, with the industry-leading decision to use LNG-powered ships,” according to the company,

“CMA CGM will continue to invest in the development of clean fuels, in order to make them available at a large scale,” liner major also pointed out.

Recently, the company published its financial results posting record profit in Q2 2021.

Furthermore, CMA CGM added 46 new and second-hand vessels in 2021 to speed up maritime decarbonisation efforts.

Related Article Posted: 2 days ago CMA CGM adds 46 vessels in 2021 in decarbonisation push Posted: 2 days ago

In April 2021, the firm placed an order for the construction of 22 boxships worth around $2.3 billion, making the deal the largest single containership order in China’s shipbuilding history.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago CMA CGM inks order for 22 boxships, including 12 dual-fuel newbuilds Posted: 4 months ago

By the end of the year, the company expects that it will take delivery of additional 26 ships.