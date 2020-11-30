CMA CGM’s third LNG-powered giant delivered

November 30, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

CMA CGM’s third ultra-large LNG-powered containership Palais Royal left the Jiangnan shipyard on Changxing Island.

Courtesy of CMA CGM

The company noted in a brief statement through its social media channels that it is the eighth vessel in its planned 26-strong LNG-powered fleet.

In its statement, Hudong-Zhonghua, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) added the 23,000-TEU LNG-fueled containership was named and delivered at the company’s Jiangnan yard.

The vessel is 400 meters long with a 61 meters width and a deck area of 23,978 square meters. This is equivalent to 3 and a half standard football fields. It is also 60 meters longer than the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the yard said.

Hudong-Zhonghua noted that the experience of constructing the CMA CGM Jacques Saade enabled it to shorten construction times through process optimization.

CMA CGM Palais Royal is one of nine 23,000 TEU boxships the company has on order at the Chinese yard. It will operate on the French Asia Line connecting Asia and Europe.

Like its sister vessel Jacques Saade, Palais Royal has an 18,600-cbm LNG storage tank featuring GTT’s Mark III tech. It also features WinGD’s dual-fuel engines with a maximum power rating of 63,840 kW.

Following earlier deliveries of CMA CGM Jacques Saade and CMA CGM Champs Elysees the company currently operates seven LNG-powered containerships and will have a fleet of 26 containerships of various sizes by 2022.