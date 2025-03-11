Back to overview
Hudong-Zhonghua: CMA CGM's newest LNG-powered giant wraps up sea trials

Hudong-Zhonghua: CMA CGM’s newest LNG-powered giant wraps up sea trials

March 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The first of four 24,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships ordered by French shipping major CMA CGM at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard has completed sea trials.

According to the Hudong-Zhonghua, the vessel (H1904A) conducted sea trials and docked at pier no. 3 of shipbuilder’s western plant on March 8, 2025.

As understood, the newbuild is an upgraded, optimized, and environmentally friendly version of “the world’s first” 23,000 TEU dual-fuel containership delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua in September 2020.

The vessel features a length of 399 meters and a depth of 33.5 meters, with capacity to carry 220,000 tons of cargo and accommodate 23,872 containers at a time.

The containership incorporates several energy efficiency measures, including WinGD’s dual-fuel engines and GTT’s 18,600-cubic meter fuel tank. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply the LNG fuel gas supply (FGSS) systems for the boxship quartet.

The LNG-powered ship is scheduled for delivery in October 2025.

In the meantime, CMA CGM is pressing ahead with fleet expansion and has recently placed an order worth nearly $2.6 billion for twelve 18,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships at Jiangnan Shipyard, a part of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). The boxships are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

The French company also ordered a similar LNG dual-fuel containership fleet in South Korea. These boxships will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) under the contract valued at about $2.57 billion. The newbuilds are slated for delivery by the end of December 2028.

