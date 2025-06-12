Connector Subsea Solutions signing a memorandum of understanding with Petrobras.
Connector Subsea Solutions and Petrobras formalize collaboration on subsea tech

Collaboration
June 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Norway’s Connector Subsea Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras to advance subsea technology and distribution equipment.

Source: Connector Subsea Solutions

The agreement focuses on the development of qualified ball valves for Petrobras’ subsea systems, which are often deployed in harsh and ultra-deepwater conditions.

“The MoU strengthens our long-standing relationship and represents a significant milestone towards our strategic focus of delivering reliable solutions to the region,” said Kristian Karlsen, Senior Sales Executive & Technical Authority, Connector Subsea Solutions.

“We look forward to contributing our expertise and working closely with Petrobras to deliver high-performance solutions tailored for complex subsea applications.”

Connector Subsea Solutions, together with two other Norwegian firms, HTS Dynamics and TESS Subsea & Engineering, recently formed the Subsea Distribution Alliance to streamline subsea infrastructure delivery.

