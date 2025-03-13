digital
Home Ports & Infrastructure Container terminal in Hamburg to become digital test field

March 13, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Port of Hamburg’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) has received funding to establish a 5G network on its site as part of the “DigiTest” initiative from the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV).

As informed, the pilot project aims to set up a digital testing ground at the terminal where new application scenarios can be trialed.

The overall aim is to further boost the efficiency of logistics processes, according to logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) which is partially controlled by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world’s largest container shipping company.

As part of the Port Remote Operations and Container Network with 5G (PROCON-5G) pilot project, a private 5G mobile network will be set up in the form of a digital testing ground at the CTA site.

With fast response times and high bandwidths, data transfer takes place in real time – something that would not have been possible with old technology. This facilitates a further optimization of digitalized processes at the terminal. At the same time, the resilience of communication at the terminal is also being strengthened by building a provider-independent network.

The project has a funding volume of approximately €2.3 million and will run until mid-2026. The network will be set up gradually over the coming months.

Once installed, the network will be used to test various application scenarios. Among other things, the aim is to test how the 5G network can support the company in the further automation of its equipment and with mobile maintenance. The findings will not only be used for the benefit of CTA’s development but will also be available to other companies working in the area of port logistics.

“By setting up a 5G site network at Container Terminal Altenwerder, we are laying the foundation for making our digitalised processes even more efficient and reliable. The 5G network is also a major prerequisite for the further automation and digitalisation of our processes. At the same time, we are delighted to open CTA up as a testing ground for 5G innovations and thus give other companies the opportunity to test this pioneering technology,” Michael Albers, HHLA Project Manager, commented.

PROCON-5G is one of several projects that are receiving funding as part of the “Digitale Testfelder in Häfen” (Digital Testfields in Ports) initiative. With this funding directive adopted by the German Bundestag, the BMDV is supporting the equipment of German seaports and inland ports with digital infrastructure for testing innovations in the form of testing grounds. The project sponsor is TÜV Rheinland.

In related news, CTA received in late 2024 three new highly automated container gantry cranes, described as the first of their kind at the German port. With the ‘innovative’ remote-controlled cranes, HHLA aims to increase the efficiency of its container ship handling operations.

