Containerships Borealis completes maiden voyage

March 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Containerships Borealis, the newest LNG-powered vessel of CMA CGM’s unit, arrives at the Shortsea Terminal of Rotterdam, Heijplaat, on 1 March.

Courtesy of CMA CGM

The ship took off on its maiden journey on 1 February 2021 from Yantian, China.

The Handy container vessel is 170 metres long, with a width of 27 metres and a capacity of 1,400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

An Intra-European shipping company, the Containerships operates 32 vessels and possesses 700 trucks, as well as train and inland shipping facilities.

Out of 32 company vessels, four are LNG-powered. These include Containerships Nord, Containerships Aurora, Containerships Polar, and Containerships Arctic. Containerships Borealis is the tenth vessel of parent company CMA CGM running on LNG.

The company’s goal is to have 26 natural gas powered vessels by 2022.

Both Port of Rotterdam Authority and CMA CGM encourage the energy transition in shipping from fuel oil to LNG as a fuel for maritime shipping.