Contract awarded for Ravenna Port Hub development
A major contract for the construction of Italy’s Ravenna Port Hub has been awarded to a consortium including DEME’s subsidiary Dredging International and Italian construction company Consorzio Stabile Grandi Lavori.
The contract award follows a tender procedure for the Ravenna Port Hub. The tender was announced a year ago.
With a total value of EUR 197,8 million ($235 million), the project is financed by the Italian Inter-ministerial Committee for Economic Planning (CIPE), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Union and the Port System Authority.
Specifically, this project aims to develop the necessary port infrastructure to handle larger vessels of 75,000 dwt and containerships of up to 8,000 TEU, as well as higher traffic volumes. This in turn is expected to have significant socioeconomic effects in the region.
Dredging works are due to get underway in the first quarter of 2021, according to DEME.
As informed, the first phase of the project includes the excavation of 5 million cubic metres of sediments in the outer and inner channels, deepening the port up to -12.5 metres, reconstruction of the existing docks over a length of 6.5 kilometres to adapt them to the new depths and the construction of a 1,000-metre quay for the Peninsula Trattaroli, which serves a new port area.
The Port of Ravenna represents the only port in the Emilia-Romagna Region and comprises shipyards, multipurpose terminals, bulk cargo terminals and a containerized cargo terminal. It also includes a passenger terminal and the biggest marinas of the Adriatic Sea.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Edison, Enagás partner up on small-scale LNG
Italian energy player Edison and its Spanish counterpart Enagás have teamed up on small-scale LNG co...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Osprey Group bags Moray East OWF contract
The Osprey Group has won a contract to provide handling and storage services for the spare export ca...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Port of Halifax wraps up container terminal extension
The South End Container Terminal extension at Canada’s Port of Halifax is now complete and is ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Port of San Diego pushes ahead with microgrid installation
Port of San Diego is pushing forward with the installation of a microgrid, battery storage system, a...Posted: 5 days ago