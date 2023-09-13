Converter station suppliers selected for UK subsea electricity superhighway

September 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SP Energy Networks have selected preferred grid suppliers for HVDC converter stations for the 2 GW Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) subsea electricity superhighway.

The 525kV, £2.5 billion HVDC link will connect Torness in East Lothian, Scotland, to Hawthorn Pit in County Durham, England, enabling the transmission of renewable green energy to power more than two million homes across the UK.

The joint venture of National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks (SPEN), has selected GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business and MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals (MYTILINEOS) to supply two HVDC converter stations, one at each end of the cable.

GE Vernova is partnering with MYTILINEOS to provide the engineering works and technology for the HVDC convertor stations which form the terminals for the HVDC cable and convert the direct current to the alternating current used in the onshore transmission network.

The milestone comes after the announcement of Prysmian Group being selected as the exclusive preferred bidder for the HVDC cabling contract.

The HVDC cable system is approximately 190 kilometers long with converter stations at either end to connect it to the existing transmission network infrastructure.

“This is an important milestone for EGL1 which is part of the new network infrastructure required to help the UK meet its net zero and energy security ambitions. Along with the formal joint venture announcement, this is another key part of the project. We look forward to working in collaboration with GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business and MYTILINEOS as the project continues to progress,” said EGL1’s Converter Package Lead, James Goode.

With the partner selections, local content will be provided by UK-based manufacturing, engineering, and construction industries. GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business alone will be providing HVDC valves and controls systems, as well as HVDC transformers from their facilities in Staffordshire.

Following final approval of regulatory allowances from Ofgem, full contracts are expected to be complete later this year with construction work due to begin in 2024. Commissioning is expected in 2029.