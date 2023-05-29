Another preferred bidder status for Prysmian in the UK

May 29, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Cabling giant Prysmian has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) cable connection in the UK. The news came shortly after it was revealed that the Italian company had been selected for Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2).

Great Britain transmission grid owners SP Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission selected Prysmian as the exclusive preferred bidder for the EGL1 cable connection.

Eastern Green Link 1 is a planned HVDC submarine and underground cable link of around 200-kilometer route length, requiring approximately 400 kilometers of cable, between Torness in Scotland and Hawthorn Pit in the North of England.

With a power transmission capacity of 2 GW, the connection is expected to be the first cable system in the UK to use 525 kV technology with extruded XLPE insulation. An HVAC 400 kV cable system for a route length of 5 kilometers shall also connect the converter station and grid substation at the Scotland end of the route.

Prysmian has also been selected as the exclusive preferred bidder for the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2).

The Italian company now continues negotiations with the aim of concluding the contracts later this year.

EGL1 forms part of a series of planned system reinforcements required to increase the capability of the existing UK transmission network and facilitate the growth in flows of renewable generation in the north to demand centers to the south, supporting the target of enabling 50 GW offshore wind generation by 2030 and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.