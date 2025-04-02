CorPower Ocean has entered a development agreement with UK-based industrial technology company Equipmake to advance its wave energy technology
CorPower Ocean taps Equipmake for wave energy system upgrade

April 2, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Swedish wave energy developer CorPower Ocean has signed a development agreement with UK-based industrial technology company Equipmake to advance its wave energy technology with a custom generator and silicon carbide (SiC) inverter system.

Source: CorPower Ocean

According to CorPower Ocean, the collaboration marks the initial phase of a multi-year program aimed at commercializing the company’s wave energy technology. Equipmake will leverage its expertise in electric motors, inverters, and power electronic systems to streamline CorPower Ocean’s production.

“Our partnership with Equipmake represents a major step forward in the development of our next-generation generator and SiC inverter, further enhancing the performance and scalability of our wave energy systems,” said Patrik Möller, CEO of CorPower Ocean.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in our journey towards delivering reliable, clean energy on a global scale.”

CorPower Ocean’s CorPack wave energy clusters serve as modular units for large-scale wave farms, ranging from hundreds of megawatts to gigawatt capacity. Each 10-30 MW CorPack collects electricity from multiple wave energy converters into a hub, delivering grid-ready power through standard 33/66kV electrical connections used in offshore wind, the company noted.

“This agreement with CorPower Ocean highlights Equipmake’s ability to provide high-performance electrification solutions to innovative, forward-thinking industries across multiple sectors and applications. Ocean energy holds significant promise as a sustainable power source, and we are delighted to be contributing to the advancement of CorPower Ocean’s transformative technology,” added Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake.

Just recently, CorPower Ocean secured funding from Sweden’s national innovation agency, Vinnova, to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its wave energy technology in collaboration with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). 

