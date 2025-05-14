Illustration/CorPower Ocean's wave energy farm (Courtesy of CorPower Ocean)
CorPower Ocean to deploy 5 MW wave energy array at EMEC by 2029

Business Developments & Projects
May 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Swedish wave energy developer CorPower Ocean has signed a berth agreement to develop a 5 MW wave energy array at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

According to CorPower Ocean, the project is expected to become the UK’s largest wave energy installation.

Scheduled for deployment in 2029 at EMEC’s grid-connected Billia Croo site, the array will consist of 14 wave energy converters (WECs) with an operational lifespan of up to 15 years.

The WECs use a nine-meter diameter spherical composite hull to drive the power take-off (PTO) system in response to wave motion. CorPower Ocean’s WaveSpring technology is said to be designed to enhance power capture in regular sea states, while a storm protection system locks down the device during extreme conditions to support offshore maintenance access.

“With its abundant natural resources and unrivalled experience in marine renewables, Scotland is in a prime position for the development and deployment of tidal stream and wave energy to further add to Scotland’s renewable energy mix,” said Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister of Scotland. 

“I am delighted to announce that CorPower Ocean has entered into an agreement to develop the UK’s largest wave farm at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney. This new project will create skilled jobs in Orkney, support a developing supply chain while reinforcing Scotland’s global leadership in marine renewables.” 

This will be CorPower Ocean’s second project at EMEC. The company previously tested its C3 WEC at EMEC’s Scapa Flow site in 2018 under the Wave Energy Scotland program.

Since then, CorPower Ocean has demonstrated its C4 device in Portugal, where it delivered electricity to the national grid and operated in storm waves over 18 metres. The company has also established a supply chain and tested installation and operations & maintenance (O&M) procedures.

“We are thrilled to be back at EMEC to build the first commercial wave farm. EMEC and Orkney offers significant know-how and an established supply chain, reducing risk and cost for the project,” said Anders Jansson, Head of Business Development at CorPower.

“The UK’s renewable auctions will be key in providing a route to market for the Billia Croo project. The Marine Energy Council (MEC) is calling for the Government to contract its first wave energy project in this year’s auction, either via a £5m wave energy ringfence or setting a clear capacity ambition supported by an alternative mechanism.” 

A small wave farm with three WECs is planned as the next step ahead of the 5 MW build-out in Orkney.

The hull and other subsystems are set to be manufactured locally in Orkney to reduce logistics costs and emissions. Local vessels will be used for loadout and towing.

“We’re pleased to welcome CorPower Ocean back to EMEC, having first hosted them at our Scapa Flow test site in 2018,” said Matthew Finn, Managing Director at EMEC.

“Developing what could become the UK’s largest wave energy array is a major step forward – not only for CorPower Ocean, but for the wave energy sector as a whole. There’s a vast wave energy resource across the globe – estimated at nearly ten times Europe’s annual electricity demand. Progressing towards wave energy array demonstrations is vital to realising its significant potential to strengthen energy security, create a more robust energy mix and create economic value in coastal regions.” 

Just recently, CorPower Ocean signed a development agreement with UK-based industrial technology company Equipmake to advance its wave energy technology with a custom generator and silicon carbide (SiC) inverter system.

The Swedish wave energy company also secured funding from Sweden’s national innovation agency, Vinnova, to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its wave energy technology in collaboration with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). 

