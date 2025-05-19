Back to overview
Carnegie advances ACHIEVE wave energy project with new EuropeWave payment

May 19, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Australia’s wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy has confirmed that its wholly owned subsidiary, CETO Wave Energy Ireland (CWEI), received a €137,152 payment under the EuropeWave Phase 3 contract, part of its ACHIEVE program.

Carnegie and SEI engineers demonstrate testing underway with a representative from EuropeWave and Ente Vasco de la Energia. Source: Carnegie Clean Energy

The payment follows the completion of electrical and control system testing at SEI’s facilities in the Basque Country. According to Carnegie, the tests demonstrated integration and functionality of the electrical system and validated the control system’s ability to communicate and control system functions.

“Carnegie’s CETO technology is set for its first European deployment at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) site, located in the Basque Country,” the company noted.

Upcoming work under the ACHIEVE program is said to include procurement and manufacturing tasks, with inspections at key manufacturing partners and factory acceptance testing. Preparations are also underway for the deployment of a wave measurement buoy at the BiMEP site.

Other activities include engagement with local suppliers for site works and testing of the power take-off system with SKF. Meanwhile, BiMEP is carrying out its site works, which must be completed before installation begins.

The ACHIEVE project is focused on developing Carnegie’s fully submerged CETO wave energy converter (WEC), which captures energy from ocean waves through a tethered buoy system. 

EuropeWave integrates a pre-commercial procurement (PCP) program with the International Energy Agency’s “stage-gate” process to optimize value for public procurement and accelerate wave energy technology development. The project, developed in partnership with Wave Energy Scotland (WES) and Ente Vasco de la Energia (EVE), combines nearly €20 million in funding to advance the wave energy sector.

CETO is a fully submerged, point absorber type wave energy technology device. A submerged buoy sits a few meters below the surface and moves with the ocean’s waves. This orbital motion drives a power take-off (PTO) system that converts this motion into electricity.

Just recently, Carnegie Clean Energy completed electrical and control system testing for its ACHIEVE CETO wave energy unit at SEI’s facilities in the Basque Country, Spain.

To remind, Carnegie finalized a contract with the BiMEP to install and test its CETO wave energy technology in Spain at the beginning of April.

