Correll Group strikes again in Taiwan

August 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division has been contracted by Seaway 7 to complete the termination and testing of inter-array cables (IAC) and export cables on the 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Vestas/For illustrative purposes only

Under the contract, the Correll Group will be responsible for the termination and testing of 29 66 kV inter-array cables and four landfall export cables on the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, located some 13 kilometres off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan.

The project will be split into two campaigns, said the Correll Group. The first phase, which already started in July, involves the splicing and testing of the export fibre optic cables at the onshore Transition Joint Bay.

The second phase is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024 and consists of the termination and testing activities for the high-voltage power cores and fibre optic cables within the export and IAC subsea cables.

China Steel Power Corporation awarded a contract to Seaway7 in 2021 for the transport and installation of the submarine cable system for the 298 MW project.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Seaway 7 adds Zhong Neng contract to firm orders Posted: about 1 year ago

In August last year, the Correll Group signed a contract with Seaway Offshore Cables for the termination and testing of cables for the Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farms, which are adjacent to the Zhong Neng project.

The offshore construction on the Zhong Neng wind farm started in March with the installation of pin piles for the jacket foundations, for which CDWE deployed DEME’s installation vessel Apollo.

The first jacket was placed on the seabed last week by Green Jade, the first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel, operated by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE).

The Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, being developed by a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and China Steel Corporation (CSC), will comprise 31 Vestas V174-9.6 MW turbines, all of which are scheduled to be in operation in 2024.