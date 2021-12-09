Seaway 7 adds Zhong Neng contract to firm orders

December 9, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Seaway 7 has confirmed the award of a contract by China Steel Power Corporation for the transport and installation of the submarine cable system for the Zhong Neng offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The award, first announced in mid-July 2020, is now confirmed with the project developers reaching the final investment decision, which follows the signing of a project financing agreement with 20 banks.

Seaway 7’s project scope includes 29 inter-array grid cables and four landfall export cables of 66 kV, totaling around 196 kilometers in length.

In addition to the cable installation, the company will undertake submarine cable route surveys, perform horizontal directional drilling (HDD) activities, and execute post-lay trenching, termination, jointing and testing services.

Offshore installation activities are expected to commence in 2023.

“This is the 6th offshore wind project for Seaway 7 in Taiwan and we are proud to be contributing to the growing Taiwanese offshore wind market,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway 7 CEO.

The Zhong Neng offshore wind farm will comprise 31 Vestas 9.6 MW turbines expected to begin commercial operation in 2024.

China Steel Power Corporation, a joint venture of Taiwan’s China Steel Corporation and Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), is developing the 300 MW project some 13 kilometers off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan.