Correll wins another Kaskasi contract

November 18, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Correll Group has secured a contract with Asso.subsea to carry out the export cable pull-in at the Kaskasi II offshore wind project in Germany.

Correll will deliver the AC submarine cable pull-in operations on both the project’s offshore substation and the HelWin Beta converter platform.

For Kaskasi II, two cable systems with a conductor cross-section of 630 square millimeters will be used to transmit 342 MW via the five-kilometer long route between the wind farm’s transformer station and HelWin beta.

Through the HelWin2 grid connection, the electricity is transported over 130 kilometers to the land station in Büttel in Schleswig-Holstein and fed into the extra-high voltage grid.

Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTT) will deliver the cable system to link the 342 MW offshore wind farm to HelWin beta.

In June, the Chinese company awarded Correll with contracts to provide platform cable routing, termination and testing of 155 kV subsea cables for the AC grid connection systems on the Kaskasi II and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind projects.

“It is extremely satisfying to be awarded our first export cable pull-in contract with Asso.subsea and we very much look forward to growing our partnership with them with future projects,“ said Sam Dowey, managing director at Correll.

“This contract complements our existing award from ZTT Cables, where Correll is contracted to perform platform cable routing, termination & testing’ of 155kV subsea cables associated with the AC grid connection systems, on both Kaskasi II & Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farms.”

RWE’s Kaskasi II is located in the German North Sea, 35 kilometers north of the island of Heligoland.

The 342 MW wind farm will comprise 38 Siemens Gamesa turbines, each with an installed capacity of up to 9 MW, installed on monopile foundations, three of which will be collared.

Commercial operations are expected in the summer of 2022.