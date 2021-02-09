Tekmar guards Kaskasi export cables

February 9, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Tekmar Energy has won a contract to supply its cable protection systems for the Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany.

The Kaskasi offshore wind farm is a 342MW wind project located in the German North Sea.

Construction work will start in Q3 2021, with full project commissioning planned for 2022.

Once fully operational, Kaskasi will be able to supply the equivalent of 400,000 households a year with green energy.

Tekmar Energy will supply the windfarm with their patented TekLink CPS to protect the export cables as they transition from the seabed through the dynamic zone.

The company will manufacture the export cables CPS systems at its facility in the North East of England this year.

Trelleborg also secured a contract from Seaway 7 to provide its NjordGuard cable protection for the Kaskasi offshore wind project.

For the purpose of the project, Trelleborg will provide 86 integrated cable protection systems to protect the inter-array grid power cables from over-bending, abrasion, and fatigue.

Production of the systems will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility in the North of England.

Specifically, the cables will be manufactured by the Dutch Twentsche Kabel Fabriek (TKF). Seaway 7 will install them at the site some 35 kilometres north of the island of Heligoland.