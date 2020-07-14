Cosco Shipping Heavy repairs Chinese LNG carrier
China’s Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry has completed repair works on a 30,000-cbm carrier, marking the second-ever LNG repair job for the yard.
The vessel in question is the Cnooc-owned small-scale LNG carrier Hai Yang Shi You 301.
Cosco’s Guandong shipyard welcomed the 184.7 meters long vessel last month and the works took a total of 28 days.
Following completion of the works, the LNG carrier left the yard on July 13.
Cosco said the inspection and repair job focused on the vessels’ dual-fuel main engine, liquid cargo pump, and liquid cargo control system related to LNG storage.
The job also included the modification of the ballast water system and upgrading the living areas, it said.
This ship is the first C-type LNG carrier in China featuring bi-lobe cargo tanks.
The vessel, built in 2015 by Jiangnan Shipyard, is also the country’s first domestically built small-scale LNG carrier.
It has four TGE Marine C-type cargo tanks and a Wartsila dual-fuel propulsion system.
Originally built for use as a coastal LNG carrier, the vessel previously served as a floating storage unit for a mini LNG import project in Indonesia.
The vessel operated for almost three years as part of the Bali LNG import project feeding the power plant in Benoa Port in the 2016-2019 period.
It completed dozens of ship-to-ship transfers delivering LNG to a small FRU during the period.
Shipping data shows that, within the last year, the LNG carrier operated from Cnooc’s Yangpu terminal in Hainan to the company’s Fangchenggang small-scale facility in Guangxi.
