COSCO Dalian yard names, delivers another 77,000 dwt green pulp carrier

April 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) has named and delivered a 77,000 dwt multipurpose pulp vessel ordered by the Bank of Communications (BoCom) Financial Leasing.

Courtesy of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian)

The naming ceremony for the 48,300 gross ton Green Sepetiba was held on April 18, 2025.

Described as one of the largest pulp carriers in the world, the newbuilding features a length of 225 meters, a width of 32.26 meters, and has a designed speed of 15 knots.

The NOx emission of this series of ships is said to meet the highest requirements of international conventions (Tier III), while the vibration noise meets the requirements of “Green Ecological Ship Specification,” which is the latest effective requirement of China Classification Society (CCS). At the same time, the ship’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is far more than the requirements of the third phase of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as per the shipbuilder.

Flying the flag of Liberia, Green Sepetiba will join a fleet of vessels that includes Green Munguba, Green Itajai, Green Saupe, Green Pecem, Green Qingdao, and Green Brazil.

Operated by COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers, Green Sepetiba and its sister vessels are energy-saving and environmentally friendly green ships. The cargo holds are all box-type and equipped with rotary dehumidifiers, which can ensure safe pulp transportation. In addition to meeting the loading requirements of pulp customers, the ships can also be used to carry high-speed rail trains, wind power equipment, new energy vehicles, large-scale machinery and equipment, and super-long and super-heavy steel pipe pile structures.

