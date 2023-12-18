COSCO Shipping Lines rolls out green biofuels-based shipping solution

December 18, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

China-based shipping company COSCO Shipping Lines has presented the first green shipping certificate to Volvo’s Asia Pacific headquarters for the use of COSCO’s new shipping product Hi ECO.

After pioneering the bunkering of its operating vessels with biofuel to achieve measurable carbon emission reduction already in 2022, COSCO Shipping Lines said it has consistently been dedicated to assisting customers in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making positive contributions to sustainable development.

Hi ECO, a green shipping product utilizing green biofuels, is a solution that enables clients to easily decrease the carbon footprint of their shipments by reducing carbon emissions throughout the entire Well To WAKE life cycle. Through this added service, customers can reserve climate-friendly freight to fulfill their requirements for environmentally friendly transportation, according to the company.

Swedish car maker Volvo is the first customer to sign up for green shipping services, and COSCO SHIPPING Lines will provide intercontinental cargo transportation services for Volvo through its Hi ECO green service products, marking a significant milestone for both parties.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO Shipping comprised 1,394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million dwt.