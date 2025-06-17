Back to overview
Langh Ship welcomes second 1,200 TEU green newbuild

June 17, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship has taken delivery of Lene, the second in a series of three 1,200 TEU eco-friendly feeder ships ordered at PaxOcean shipyard in China.

The naming and delivery ceremony recently took place in Zhoushan, China.

The vessel is equipped with a broad range of technology for reducing the ship’s emissions and improving energy efficiency. For exhaust gas treatment, the vessel utilizes SCR for NOx emission reduction and a hybrid scrubber to clean the SOx emissions, supplied by Langh Ship’s sister company Langh Tech.

The vessel is carbon capture-ready. In the future, it can be equipped with Langh Tech’s newly developed carbon capture system. What is more, in order to prevent the spread of invasive species through the vessel’s ballast tanks, ballast water treatment by Langh Tech has been installed.

Earlier this month, Langh Tech launched its own battery system. The batteries will be installed onboard the entire series of three newbuildings, cutting the vessels’ emissions during port stay to almost zero. The ship’s energy efficiency has been further improved by biofuel-ready main engine and auxiliary engines from MAN, a pump energy optimisation system from Desmi and a shaft generator and energy management system from WE Tech, to name a few.

“We are glad to have the components of these makers onboard,” Laura Langh Lagerlöf, Managing Director at Langh Group, said.

“We wanted to optimize our newbuildings as far as possible regarding energy efficiency and emission reduction, and we can proudly say that our selected makers enable us to do this.”

The vessel is designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI). The design of the hull is said to play a significant role in the vessel energy consumption. This is evident from the consumption figures of the first vessel in this series, Ingrid, which has after a couple of months in operation shown that the figures match the specification to an outstanding degree, as per the company.

In March this year, Langh Ship received the first newbuilding, Ingrid.

Chartered to UK-based ocean transport company Borchard Lines, all three sister vessels in the series will be employed in container feedering in Europe and operate, at least in the first period, mainly in the Mediterranean.

The flexible cargo areas with movable cell guides make these vessels forerunners in the container feeder market, the company claims. Langh Ship has already gained initial experience of operating the new design of hatch covers on the first vessel Ingrid, with overwhelmingly positive reports from ports and operators.

In related news, Langh Ship received €35 million from Germany’s KfW IPEX-Bank for two of the three 1,200 TEU eco-friendly container vessels. With this move, the bank aims to support innovative vessels that support the European maritime sector’s green shift.

