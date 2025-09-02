Back to overview
Home Green Marine SHI once again selects Wärtsilä technology for dual-fuel VLEC quintet

Equipment
September 2, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, an arm of Finland-based technology group Wärtsilä, has been commissioned by South Korea’s giant Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to provide its cargo-handling and fuel gas supply system for five dual-fuel very large ethane gas carriers (VLECs).

As disclosed, the vessels in question are currently under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries’ yard for Japanese maritime transport major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). Once completed and handed over, the VLECs are planned to be used to carry ethane from the United States to Thailand, according to Wärtsilä.

Per officials from the Finnish technology player, the scope of supply encompasses the development of the cargo-handling and fuel gas supply system process plant and a number of sub-systems.

What is more, under the terms of the contract, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is to provide all the necessary equipment, instrumentation, interface materials between the cargo tanks and the hull as well as a cargo control solution. As divulged, the equipment is slated to be delivered starting in early 2027.

To remind, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ subsidiary MOL Energia had penned a long-term charter contract for three new very large ethane carriers with SCG Chemicals (SCGC), the largest petrochemical company in Thailand, in January this year.

The 100,000 cbm VLECs, which will feature a length of 230 meters and a breadth of 36.6 meters, are due to be handed over in 2027.

On the heels of this agreement, in March 2025, MOL Energia placed a booking for two additional units of the same specifications at Samsung Heavy Industries. The pair is also planned to be chartered by SCGC, with turnover dates marked for 2028.

In addition to the contract signed with SHI, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions’ technology has been selected by several other maritime stakeholders this year.

In June this year, for instance, the company signed an agreement to deliver cargo handling and fuel supply systems for a quartet of very large gas carriers (VLGCs), under construction at China’s COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore. The ships are to begin operations in late 2026.

Moreover, in May 2025, Wärtsilä’s subsidiary was chosen to supply cargo handling systems for two very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) that are being built at Hanwha Ocean shipyard in South Korea for an owner headquartered in Japan.

