Costamare Bulkers
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Costamare Bulkers to collaborate with Cargill on dry bulk ships. Decarbonization projects included

Costamare Bulkers to collaborate with Cargill on dry bulk ships. Decarbonization projects included

Collaboration
September 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Monaco-based dry bulk vessel owner and operator Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Swiss freight trader Cargill International covering dry bulk vessels and decarbonization projects.

Illustration. Source: Pixabay

Under the agreement, Costamare Bulkers will transfer to Cargill the majority of its trading book, comprising chartered-in vessels, cargo transportation commitments, and derivative positions.

In addition, it will charter to Cargill four Supramax vessels for a period of four to six months.

Furthermore, Costamare Bulkers will enter into a bunkering services agreement with Seascale Energy — a joint venture between Cargill and Hafnia — covering its owned and operating fleet.

Costamare and Cargill will also enter into an agreement in respect of decarbonization and vessel efficiency strategies and implementing decarbonization projects.

Finally, the duo will explore opportunities to jointly invest in dry bulk assets and other dry-bulk business ventures, as well as other potential business opportunities in the dry bulk sector.

“We are pleased to announce the agreement with Cargill … and we look forward to pursuing further cooperation and co-investment opportunities. The agreement allows us to reduce our exposure in the volatile trading business and generate more stable and predictable earnings, while at the same time maintaining our operating platform under CBI as an integral part of our business model,” Gregory Zikos, Chief Executive Officer of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, commented.

“This partnership allows Cargill to better serve its customers as it continues to help us grow our current fleet. We look forward to building a strategic partnership with Costamare and continue to grow together,” Jan Dieleman, President, Cargill Ocean Transportation, said.

Costamare Bulkers’ owned dry bulk fleet consists of 37 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 3,103,000 dwt.

Earlier this year, Costamare decided to spin off its dry bulk business, resulting in two separate, publicly traded companies.

Costamare remained a global container shipping provider, retaining the owned container vessels and Neptune Maritime Leasing businesses, while Costamare Bulkers became an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels and controller of the owned dry bulk vessels and the CBI operating platform.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles