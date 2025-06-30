Back to overview
CPN inks new deal to boost Hong Kong’s green marine fuel ambitions

June 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Bunker supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical (CPN) has joined forces with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government to work toward establishing a green marine fuel bunkering and trading hub in Hong Kong.

Courtesy of CPN

To formalize this cooperation, CPN and the Transport and Logistics Bureau (TLB) of the HKSAR Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 25, underscoring a joint commitment to developing and adopting green marine fuels.

The partnership aligns with the government’s Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering, launched in November 2024, and aims to leverage Hong Kong’s position as a global maritime and financial center to build a robust green marine fuel bunkering supply chain.

The Action Plan lists five green-centric strategies and ten actions, covering a wide range of areas such as the supply of green maritime fuels, infrastructural support, port emissions reduction, incentive measures, collaboration with the Mainland and overseas, and talent training.

CPN’s latest collaboration with TLB builds on its MoU with The Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas), which was also signed in November 2024, and complements its efforts to expand the diversity and supply capacity of alternative marine fuels, which include biofuels and methanol.

Calvin Chung, Director & Deputy General Manager of CPN, commented on the MoU: “We are deeply grateful to the TLB for their trust in choosing CPN as a partner to advance a greener Hong Kong. This MOU with the TLB is a game-changer for Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global green bunkering hub. We’re proud to lead the charge in sustainable marine fuel solutions, and this partnership is a bold step toward a cleaner, greener future.”

Last month, CPN conducted a ‘record-breaking’ biofuel bunkering operation in Hong Kong, delivering 6,300 MT of B24 very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to the containership XIN Los Angeles.

