Crete interconnector gets electrified

December 24, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), an ADMIE affiliate, has completed the 24-hour test of the electrification of the submarine cable that connects Crete with the Greek mainland system.

Interconnection of Crete with Peloponnese (Courtesy of ADMIE)

The ‘historic moment’ marks a success for the operator and the contractors, as they have effectively and technically met significant technological challenges, far exceeding what has been achieved so far in similar international projects, according to IPTO.

The Crete – Peloponnese interconnection, said to be the largest submarine AC cable in the world, consists of two 132 km submarine cables between Chania and Neapoli, Laconia, as well as 42km underground cables in Crete and Peloponnese, with new substation in the Eastern Peloponnese and upgrade of the existing substation in Chania.

In fact, the Crete-Peloponnese interconnection is called the ‘interconnection of records’ as it is the longest AC cable in the world (174 km), and the longest submarine high voltage cable connection with three-pole cable of XLPE insulation technology in the world (132 km), according to IPTO.

The project also includes significant management challenges, as the new interconnection extends from Megalopolis to Chania and Heraklion, Crete, including eight cities in its design.

Within this context, IPTO consulted with local bodies and authorities, in order to minimize any disturbance and to seek the optimum solutions, such as setting underground transmission lines where possible.

Once the new interconnection is fully operational by the spring of 2021, one-third of Crete’s electricity needs will be met by the National Electricity Transmission System.

The project has a total budget of €356 million and is co-financed by Greek and the European Union Funds as well as with a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).