Croatian FSRU takes LNG cargo from Kinisis LNGC

January 10, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Croatian LNG import terminal, located on the island of Krk, has received the first cargo in 2022 from a BP-chartered LNG carrier Kinisis.

Courtesy of LNG Croatia

On 7 January 2022, LNG carrier Kinisis arrived at Croatia’s Krk LNG terminal marking this year’s first delivery at the FSRU.

BO chartered the 173,400 cubic metres LNG carrier to transport LNG exports as part of the Freeport LNG project. A partnership between K-Line LNG Shipping and Greek shipowner Chandris owns the ship.

After completion of safety checks, LNG cargo transfer operations from the LNG carrier to the FSRU LNG Croatia commenced.

The LNGC left the terminal on the morning of 9th January 2022. The vessel is now en route to the Freeport, United States.

To remind, the LNG terminal started operating commercially a year ago. Before that, it commissioned the FSRU and completed overall LNG terminal infrastructure activities in December 2020.

Krk LNG has the capacity to send up to 2.6 billion cubic metres per year of natural gas into the national grid.

Its full storage capacity is booked for the next three years, with 84 per cent booked until 2027.